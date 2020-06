—

In this clip, Earthquake and Vlad give their respective takes on calls to defund the police. They discuss the deep-seated corruption in police departments throughout the country and believe it’s time to deconstruct the system and start anew. Earthquake also agreed with Vlad’s suggestion that cops should go through 4-years of training before they’re allowed to patrol the streets.