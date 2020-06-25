—

Part 6: https://youtu.be/jnKTAm2aFPI

Part 1: https://youtu.be/7LZyMlFxPog

——–

In this clip, Frank Cullotta speaks about the FBI swooping in on a robbery after getting tipped off from an associate wearing a wire. He explained that after being arrested, the FBI played him audio of his best friend Tony Spilotro saying that Frank needed to be killed, which is when Frank decided to cooperate with investigators. To hear more, including Frank addressing Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal’s car being blown up, as depicted in “Casino,” hit the above clip.