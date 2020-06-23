—

In this clip, Frank Cullottta recounted some of the cases he caught during the 1960s. Frank detailed two cases, one burglary which he committed, and an armed robbery that he had nothing to do with. As fate would have it, Frank was convicted and sentenced to federal prison for the armed robbery for a total of 36 years but ultimately did just six.

Moving along, Frank spoke about recruiting members of the “Hole in the Wall Gang” for Tony Spilotro, which was depicted in the film “Casino.” Frank also detailed killing Jerry Lisner, an informant who testified against him and Tony.