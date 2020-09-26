—

In the final clip, Freeway Ricky is joined by his partner Nafear Charles. Charles is a rising boxer with a 3-0 record and three knockouts. The lightweight explains that he met Freeway Rick through his boxing coach and has credited the entrepreneur with mentoring him on the business side of the sport. Charles explained his rise in the boxing scene with 180 total fights and a 56-8 amateur record. Charles also added that he wasn’t very into the amateur scene due to the rigorous training schedule and quality of opponents. Charles and Rick expressed optimism for Charles’ career as a professional boxer and announced his upcoming fight on October 6 in North Carolina.