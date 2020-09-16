—

Freeway Ricky continued his discussion on credit and commented on African Americans not trusting the idea of credit due to past tactics that were designed to strip Blacks of their property. When he was asked about California lawmakers considering reparations for slavery, Rick doubted that Blacks will receive ever receive them. He also added that if African Americans received reparations for slavery, he’s not sure if cash payments would be the best form of reparation. Freeway Rick stated that Blacks must have a “revolution of the mind” and stop getting all of their information from record labels and movie companies. Ricky later talked about the alleged corruption surrounding Trump and the lack of backlash for pardoning Roger Stone.