In this clip, Freeway Ricky agreed with Jemele Hill’s assessment that any supporter of Trump is a racist. Freeway extended the take and included that his supporters are willfully ignorant as well. He talked about the racist iconography and commemorative statues honoring people like Robert E. Lee who fought to uphold the institution of slavery. Freeway said that he wasn’t taught the truth about figures like Lee when he was in grade school so the cruelty of his commemoration didn’t register until recently.