Part 8: https://youtu.be/Sj5p-JiLGas

Part 1: https://youtu.be/Xnz1at62VzY

In this clip, Gerardo Lopez opens up about regretting joining MS-13 soon after being jumped in because now he had the threats of rival gangs. He explained that he was confined to his neighborhood after people started hearing he was MS-13, and Gerardo stated that there was a lot of violence the first year he was in the gang.

Moving along, Gerardo shared a specific story where he was walking home late at night and he was approached by a car full of rivals who started shooting at him. He luckily made it home without being hit, and he added that he was never involved in shootings while in MS-13.