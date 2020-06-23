—

In this clip, Gianni Russo speaks about going to beauty school to get out of being a truant at 15 and being chosen by a celebrity hair stylist to be a shampoo boy, which is where he met Marilyn Monroe. He then shared a story of Luciano crime family boss Frank Costello asking him to watch after someone in a suite, which turned out to be Monroe. Russo then detailed how a then-28-year-old Monroe convinced him, 16, to get into the bath with her, and he added that they were together the entire weekend. He then explained that he was with her for the next 4 years, including the days before she died, which Gianni said was a murder that took place because she refused to blackmail JFK.