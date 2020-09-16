—

In this flashback, Godfrey did a run-down of his various impressions, including Barack Obama, which Godfrey explained is derived from Obama’s town hall speeches. He went on to do Australian and British accents, and he added that he’d like to be in a Guy Ritchie film doing a British accent in the future. Godfrey also did his Denzel impression, and he gave props to Aries Spears for his impressions of various rappers, which led to Godfrey doing his Biggie and Jay-Z impressions. You can hear them all above.