Part 2: https://youtu.be/AcJ1zlkfhbY

Part 1: https://youtu.be/gkS22JyvXqQ

In this clip, Godfrey gave his take on the discrimination Africans are experiencing in China and how it illustrates classic racism. Godfrey discussed the legacy of Africa being colonized and how powerful countries today are looking to recolonize the continent. However, Godfrey said Nigeria is showing signs of bucking the trend of African capitulation by dishing out similar treatment to Chinese in their country as they are treated in China.