In this clip, Godfrey discussed the sobering statistics coming out of South Africa as it relates to HIV. He also talked about France’s role in the continued subjugation of (West) African nations. Prompted by French doctors discussing testing out the effects of a COVID-19 vaccine on Africans, Godfrey said he believes powerful Western nations (in addition to China) are trying to recolonize Africa.

Godfrey also railed against police brutality and the sudden shift in concern over the lethality of COVID-19 when Black peoples’ mortality rates surged.