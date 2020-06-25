—

In this flashback, Ja Rule opened up about being raised Jehovah’s Witness as a kid and starting to question the beliefs of the church after his mother was disfellowshipped and not allowed to have contact with her family. After moving in with his mother and studying the beliefs of Islam, the Five Percent Nation, and Christianity, Ja Rule started to see that a lot of the rules within all religions are manmade. He explained that after learning this, he was a little soured on religion, which you can hear more about above.