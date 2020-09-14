—

Part 16: https://youtu.be/c3q_N_dRS7c

Part 1: https://youtu.be/jfT-iMCyXb4

——–

In the final clip, Jemele Hill and DJ Vlad discussed being busier than ever during the pandemic despite the lockdown and the rise in unemployment since COVID-19 struck the United States. Highlighting her various jobs and upcoming projects, Hill joked that she has about 62 jobs before expressing how blessed she feels to be so busy. Hill and Vlad also discussed adapting to the times and encouraged people to use the time to create or grow a business.