—

Part 20: https://youtu.be/y-zYH1y6Umg

Part 1: https://youtu.be/dNWmGBEL0Zw

——–

In this clip, John Salley reacts to Akon saying that no country has ever done more good for Africa than China. John agreed and added that he saw commercials in China promoting all of the positive aspects of Africa. To hear more, hit the above clip.