In this VladTV Flashback from 2018, John Witherspoon spoke about starting out as an emcee at The Comedy Store and later opening up for Richard Pryor. He also spoke about hustling during the old days and working at Gucci during the day and The Comedy Store at night. John spoke about watching Pryor work for six months on his album, and how he made people laugh while George Carlin made them think. Take a look above.