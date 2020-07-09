—

In this clip, Kamaiyah spoke about meeting YG right before dropping “A Good Night in the Ghetto,” and signing to his 4Hunnid label depsite always having dreams of being independent. Kamaiyah went on to speak about giving YG the track “Why You Always Hatin?,” and she revealed that Drake was “already tapped in” to do the song. To hear more, including getting several songs on the hit HBO show “Insecure,” hit the above clip.