Part 1: https://youtu.be/gLg95L3-tj8

In this clip, Kathleen Bradley discussed transitioning from pursuing a music career and focused more on acting and modeling. Kathleen recounted being a model for the long running morning gameshow The Price Is Right for 10 years and described her experience with the show’s famous host Bob Barker. She specifically focused on Bob Barker being more cantankerous after his sexual harassment accusation.