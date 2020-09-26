—

Part 5: https://youtu.be/lLJEpCvLjS0

Part 1: https://youtu.be/71UYAGYFVQM

——–

In the latest clip, Chris “Kid” Reid explained how “House Party” came together. He stated that Kid ‘n Play were riding a wave of momentum after their album “2 Hype” went Gold. According to Reid, Reginald Hudlin approached him with the script to “House Party” after attempting to direct music videos for the duo. Kid ‘n Play felt like they bombed their interview with New Line Cinema until one of the executives witnessed the reaction the duo got from a group of high schoolers.

Reid also addressed the story about DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince being offered the “House Party” roles. He confirmed the story but also added that he and Play received a sitcom offer from NBC before Will Smith did for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Reid also talked about him and Play becoming the first rappers to have an animated series.