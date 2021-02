—

Part 12: https://youtu.be/OZTRtsXyEkU

Part 1: https://youtu.be/MZPhpFhxcFs

——–

In this clip, Kid and Vlad discussed how integral dancing was to hip-hop in its early days but has since lost its cool factor amongst rappers. Kid went on record to blame gangsta rap on the disappearance of rappers doing choreographed routines. They both agreed that this is an element of hip-hop that’s desperately missing in today’s scene.