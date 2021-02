—

Part 20: https://youtu.be/Q7jMj_F1Nig

Part 1: https://youtu.be/MZPhpFhxcFs

——–

In this clip, Kid spoke on how rap used to sound back in the day, and how the music sounds now. Before that though, Kid spoke on Exstacy of Whodini, who recently passed away.

Eventually, Kid started speaking on how there was a definition between artists. He noted that most people in his era had their own styles and looks, but now everyone sounds the same.