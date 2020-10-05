—

In the latest clip, Chris “Kid” Reid discussed various cast members from “Friday” appearing in “House Party 3” first. Once Vlad realized that Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, AJ Johnson, and Angela Means were all in “House Party 3” before “Friday,” Kid explained how Chris Tucker joined the cast. He was also stated that Chris Tucker would have blown up and been discovered by Ice Cube no matter what because both films were by New Line Cinema.

Kid also revealed that producers didn’t want Martin Lawrence in “House Party 2” despite the rest of the cast knowing he would become a major star. Throughout the rest of the clip, Kid expressed pride in the fact the “House Party” films provided many actors and comedians with their first big break on-screen.