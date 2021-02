—

Part 8: https://youtu.be/rFwC8RyZ74E

Part 1: https://youtu.be/MZPhpFhxcFs

——–

In this clip, Kid (from Kid ‘n Play) talked about how good it feels to have competent leadership in the White House, and how he’s particularly pleased to have a biracial VP with similar heritage to his own. He also weighed in on Lil Wayne’s pardon from Trump after taking the pre-election picture with 45.