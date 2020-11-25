—

Christopher “Kid” Reid reacted to Donald Trump losing the election and called the entire process exhausting. Kid recalled everyone being tense and on-edge during the Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns, and during the first night of the election when it looked like Trump might win a second term. He called out voter suppression in swing states by describing how quick it was for him to vote while others had to wait up to eight hours. Kid also stated that everyone is still on high alert waiting to see what Trump does now that he’s lost the election.