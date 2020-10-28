—

Larry Holmes, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, sat down with VladTV to detail his story and hall of fame career. Holmes started off by talking about moving from Georgia to Pennsylvania when he was five and being the fourth of 12 children. His mom became a single mother after his father moved to Connecticut but still received help from the Italians, Lebanese, and Syrians in the area. Holmes also described dropping out of school in the seventh grade to help support his family. The former heavyweight champion added that although he experienced racism growing up, people got along better during that time.