In this clip, Larry Holmes started out by revealing how he invested the $10 million he won from his fight against Gerry Cooney, as he explained that he put the money into real estate that returned a good profit. From there, Larry spoke about his fight against Michael Spinks, which he feels he won. Larry explained that he had a 48-0 record, and he believes that although he felt like he won against Spinks, the judges said he lost because they didn’t want to see him surpass Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.