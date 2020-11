—

In this clip, Leon speaks about shooting the movie “Above the Rim” with 2Pac and reading in the paper one morning that Pac shot two white officers in Atlanta. Another memorable moment from the set came when 2Pac started passing out blunts to spectators while they were filming scenes. To hear more, hit the above clip.