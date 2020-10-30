—

Part 1: https://youtu.be/6gTBio7oalM

In the latest clip, Leon spoke on his appearance in the 1988 film, “Colors,” which he described as “the definitive gang movie.” The actor described what it was like sharing the screen with Hollywood stars, such as Sean Penn, Robert Duvall, Don Cheadle, Damon Wayans, and Mario Lopez. Being considered the first film to put Bloods and Crips on the big screen, Leon revealed that the extras in “Colors” were real gang members. While Leon questioned if the film contributed to gangs being romanticized worldwide, he acknowledged the impact of the film and knew it would be well-received upon its release.