In this flashback, Durk spoke about squashing his beef with Chief Keef. He explained that they started speaking on FaceTime and worked through their differences. From there, he spoke about collaborating together, which Durk wasn’t hopeful would work for all Chicago artists. Durk added that a lot of people beefing in Chicago are “stuck in their ways” and not open to squashing things, which you can hear more about above.