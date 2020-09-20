—

The latest unreleased clip opened with Logic explaining why there are no stories floating around about him being in any type of drama. Logic credited the fact to him not responding to negativity and not making himself available to too many people. After saying he “don’t f*** with nobody,” which later became a viral moment for him, the rapper said he avoids being taken advantage of and can count his inner circle on one hand. Later in the clip, Logic ponders the growth of Hip Hop’s sound, as well as his growth as an artist.