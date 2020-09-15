—

Part 1: https://youtu.be/oZ8FAYXASvM

——–

Logic explained how his Def Jam deal came together after giving himself a year to turn his rap career into a success. According to the rapper, he gained interest from various major and indie record labels and received a $2 million offer after only three months with his manager, Chris. Logic turned down the offer even though he was still living in his friend’s basement. He said to never take a deal solely based on the money because “the money will always be there.” Logic ended the clip by saying No I.D. was the primary reason for him eventually choosing Def Jam.

In the latest unreleased clip, Logic described working with No I.D. as a new artist. The rapper said that he initially thought he’d have a whole album produced by No I.D. when he signed to Def Jam but he ended up overseeing the creation of his debut album himself. Even though his album wasn’t filled with beats from the legendary producer, Logic said No I.D.’s value came from the wisdom that helped the rapper discover his vision for the project. The conversation shifted to the impact that Nas’ “Illmatic” had on how rap albums are produced and how being starstruck by a major producer can prevent a newer artist from adding their creativity on a record.