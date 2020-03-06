—

In this clip, Lord Jamar shared his thoughts on Gayle King asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations during an interview after his death. Jamar said that it “just felt wrong” when Gayle asked Lisa about the situation, but he added that journalists at big media companies usually have someone telling them what to ask in interviews. He also said that he doesn’t think Gayle will leave her job over the situation, adding that not everyone has the same ethics.

Moving along, Lord Jamar spoke about Harvey Weinstein being convicted at his trial, and Weinstein seemingly pushing his health issues every day at trial. Jamar pointed out that he believes Bill Cosby was the first person of notoriety to do this at his trial, followed by Suge Knight and Weinstein. To hear more, including Lord Jamar stating that they should put Weinstein in general population and make him join the Bloods, hit the above clip.