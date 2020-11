—

In this flashback, Max B speaks about releasing music while in prison. He explained that he has been continuing to write music, and Max added that he’s always able to be creative, despite his circumstances. Moving along, Max addressed squashing his beef with Jim Jones after 10 years, and he explained that they’re not dwelling on past issues. Max then added that he’s making amends with people from his past, so that when he comes out, he has a clean slate.