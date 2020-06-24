—

In this clip, Michael Franzese spoke about his relationship with former Philadelphia mob leader Nicky Scarfo, whose son comitted suicide while Nicky was embroiled in a federal trial. The topic led Michael to speak about the pressure and scrutiny kids who have mob parents face, and he pointed out that his siblings didn’t handle it well.

During the conversation, Michael also spoke about paying off Noreaga $50,000 a month to keep a Panamanian compound when he was in the gas business. He then added that he also paid off politicians, with $25,000 being the most he spent at one time.

