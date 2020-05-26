—

Part 13: https://youtu.be/Z4rGqvW3-UA

Part 1: https://youtu.be/_x0KH_cAMT0

—————————–

In this clip, Michael Jai White talked about his deep respect for fighters. Michael said he believes there’s a certain social cache that pugilists walk around with, giving them the ability to captivate any room. He explained that this respect for fighters is the reason he puts them in movies with the hopes that it can spark a post-fighting career. Later, Michael Jai White discussed some of his upcoming film projects and how independent filmmakers are working around the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Michael Jai White went on to speak about his friendship with 2Pac and how 2Pac was able to let his guard down and be “goofy” with Michael when they would hang out, including playing pool. To hear more about Michael being a professional pool player and competing against celebrities with Rick James, hit the above clip.