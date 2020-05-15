—

In this clip, Michael Jai White and Vlad discussed the amount of billionaires in the Chinese Parliament and how that compares to the United States’ Congress. The conversation shifted gears as Michael was briefed on the fatal shooting of Sean Reed in Indianapolis. Michael described police officers as the “Revenge of the Nerds” and explained his experience almost entering law enforcement. He then details how he learned that having a high IQ and being critical thinker won’t work in the police force. According to Michael, they’re only looking for those who are “brainwashable.”