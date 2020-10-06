—

In the latest clip, Michael Jai White became aware of FBG Duck’s death for the first time. After hearing about the late rapper and the habit of Chicago rappers taunting their rivals’ deceased loved ones, White talked about violence in inner-cities being profitable and traced it back to the emergence of gangsta rap. He praised the rappers for their talents and expressed his desire to hear them use their power and influence for more beneficial purposes.