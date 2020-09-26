—

In this clip, Michael Jai White starts out by reacting to UFC fighter Mike Perry recently being arrested for punching two people inside of a restaurant. Michael, who Perry went at on Twitter earlier this year, stated that he believes people cheer fighters on in the ring, but no one is there when they have problems in their personal life. Michael then shared the story of why he walked away from fighting after feeling like a “pitbull” when he knocked out his opponent and the crowd cheered.