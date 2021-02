—

In this VladTV Flashback from 2020, Mike Tyson speaks about his interview with Boosie, where Mike told the rapper that he might be homophobic for the things that he said about Dwyane Wade’s son. Mike also spoke about his daughter flying from New York to confront Boosie, and Mike added at one point, his daughter wanted to hit Boosie. Mike went on to state that he had to respect his daughter’s beliefs, and he equated homophobic slurs to the n-word.