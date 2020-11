—

Part 5: https://youtu.be/INE4Fgd2XXY

Part 1: https://youtu.be/RaxK8jFc3iw

——–

In this clip, Mob James talked about the fallout from Eazy E’s diss track aimed at Dr. Dre and Death Row, “Real Compton City G’s”. According to Mob James, a lot of people got beat up for playing it, whether in the car or the club.