In this flashback, Moniece Slaughter opened up about getting into a lesbian relationship after she and Lil Fizz broke up. Moniece explained that she dated rapper Compton Menace after Fizz, and when he cheated on her, Moniece started dating a woman. She explained that it was her first lesbian relationship, and Moniece said when it came time to be physical, she wasn’t feeling it and broke things off. To hear more, including the altercation she had with her ex, who is now her friend, hit the above clip.