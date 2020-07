—

Part 8: https://youtu.be/Wtj97Aek89A

Part 1: https://youtu.be/IA84poGc3Zs

——–

In this clip, Napoleon talked about his relationship with Suge Knight and how it evolved from one of contention to mutual respect. He recounted being the member of the Outlawz that would approach Suge face-to-face to express whatever grievances may be present. Napoleon also talked about his new book that will be dropping soon and owning a coffee shop in Saudi Arabia.