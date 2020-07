—

Back in 2006, Nas sat down with Julio G of 93.5 KDAY, where he addressed rappers taking shots at him over the years, including 50 Cent and Jay Z, which led to a conversation about “Ether.” After speaking about the Jay Z diss track, Nas explained how the two squashed their beef, and he later spoke about running into 2Pac at the MTV Awards before the iconic rapper’s untimely death. To hear more about their conversation, hit the above clip.