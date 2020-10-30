—

In the latest clip, OG 3Three spoke on the various violent incidents involving NBA Youngboy and their loved ones. He commented on one of Youngboy’s friends getting shot during a shootout in Miami and Baby Joe getting shot in Baton Rouge. When explaining why the incidents occurred, OG 3Three attributed the violence to a group of people that do not like them. He also addressed their little brother Devaughn Tate getting indicted for the murder of 17-year-old Devon Brown.