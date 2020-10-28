—

In this clip, OG 3Three speaks about still not being committed to rapping after dropping his first mixtape, and he explained that he didn’t feel 100% in it until he dropped “Chapter 20.” From there, he spoke about his troubles with Lean and he admits that he’s never drank alcohol. He also addressed his mother claiming that NBA YoungBoy kicked her out of the house that he bought her, and OG 3Three stated that he’s bought her other houses since then.