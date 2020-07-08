—

In this clip, New Jack speaks about fighting for the ECW and being matched with a wrestler named Hunter Red. New Jack explained that when he was trying to speak to Red about what they were going to do in the ring, Hunter Red said that he was down for whatever and alluded to improvising the fight. Once in the ring, New Jack explained that Hunter Red pinned him in a corner, and when New Jack felt trapped, he pulled out a knife that he kept on him and started stabbing Hunter Red all over his body 9 times. To hear how New Jack was arrested and Hunter Red dropped the charges, hit the above clip.