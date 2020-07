—

In this clip, New Jack recounted fracturing his skull during the “Living Dangerously” ECW pay-per-view event in 2000. As a result of the fall, New Jack suffered blindness in one eye, ongoing insomnia, and brain damage but nevertheless continued his wrestling career

Later, New Jack talked about his match with the elderly Gypsy Joe and how badly he beat the old man in the ring.