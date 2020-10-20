—

NBA YoungBoy’s older brother, rapper OG 3Three, came through for his first-ever VladTV interview, and he started out speaking about growing up in Baton Rouge. He explained that his grandparents raised him for most of his life after his mother dropped him off at a neighbor’s house with a note attached. Despite not having his parents around him, OG 3Three explained that his grandparents gave him the structure he needed. He went on to detail his mother coming back in his life at 11 and spending time in trap houses around that time, which you can hear more about above.