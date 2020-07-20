Part 13: https://youtu.be/tk1x_LpPc7c
Part 1: https://youtu.be/puqshcGD1sU
In this clip, Richie Rich gave the backstory to the misunderstanding between him and E-40. Richie Rich said things started over a post he tagged 40 in trashing the San Francisco 49ers. That led to words being exchanged but nothing more. He then detailed their meet-up when they decided to hash things out.
Later, Richie Rich talked about how overrated fame is and why he wouldn’t trade his freedom for any amount of money or popularity.
