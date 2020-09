—

In this clip, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins talked about his upbringing near Atlantic City and how he got his start in music by playing the piano at 5. Rodney said he knew he wanted to be a producer by the age of 10 but lived in a very religious household where “rock n roll” music wasn’t allowed. However, his musical talent and promise must’ve became evident because his father, who once warned against “rock n roll”, invested $1200 to get Rodney his first Akai MPC 60.