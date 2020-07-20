—

In this clip, Ryan Bowers spoke about not being suicidal at the moment and hoping he doesn’t slip back into that mental state in the future. Ryan gave Nick Cannon praise for being there with him through the entire ordeal and how he couldn’t imagine being strong enough to do the same if he were in Nick’s shoes.

Later, Ryan Bowers revealed that he’s back to working on music and said that his new project will be titled ‘Suicide Note.’